Mario Kart Recreated By Woman Using Treadmill And Basket; Watch

Constant lockdown ad social distancing measures imposed worldwide to stem the COVID-19 has restricted people to their homes. Amid the situation of stress and boredom, people are now trying out various fun activities to keep themselves entertained. Recently, a hilarious video clip of a woman paying live version of Mario kart using treadmill has left internet amused.

The short clip which was shared on TikTok by a user Jesse Ring shows her inside a laundry basket as she moves on a treadmill. However, adding a twist to the story, she does this at different speeds starting from 1kmph to 7kmph. She could also be seen wearing a helmet for safety.

'RIP Backbone'

The hilarious clip has left netizens in splits racking up 2.7 million views and 27thousand likes on the video-sharing platform. Many netizens also showed the pst with comments calling it "hilarious" while many others demanded a part 2.

