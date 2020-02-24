The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Marvel Creates Team Of British Superheroes Called 'The Union'

What’s Viral

Marvel Comics hace unveiled a team of new British superheroes called 'The Union' that will appear in the pages of an event called 'Empyre', as per the reports.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Marvel

Marvel Comics have unveiled a team of new British superheroes called 'The Union' that will appear in the pages of an event called 'Empyre.' According to reports, the team will consist of five members, out of which four are new creations designed especially for this series. They are The Choir from Wales, Kelpie from Scotland, Snakes from Northern Ireland and Britannia, who will lead the group. 

READ: Marvel India Gives Bollywood Twist To 'Black Widow' Poster, And Fans Aren't Impressed

Fifth member named 'Union Jack'

The fifth member is a character named Union Jack from Britain which first appeared in the pages of Captain America comics in 1981. It has been there in the comics since then. British comic book creator, Paul Grist, said in a press release that forty years ago, Roger Stern and John Byrne introduced a new Union Jack into the pages of Captain America. He added that he has been waiting for 40 years to write the comic book. He said that it is full of new adventures and new heroes. 

Let us take a look at how it has divided the internet. 

READ: Kevin Feige Almost Quit Marvel Over Lack Of Representation, Says Mark Ruffalo

READ: Marvel India's 'desi' Twist To The 'Black Widow' Poster Is Hilarious, Netizens Disagree

READ: 'The Eternals' To Feature Brian Tyree Henry As Marvel's First Gay Superhero; Deets Inside

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SENA DOWNPLAYS DONALD TRUMP'S VISIT
AMUL WELCOMES TRUMP WITH A DOODLE
SHAHEEN BAGH: REPORT SUBMITTED
SPECIAL 'ALL-VEG' MENU FOR TRUMP
CONGRESS ATTACKS CENTRE ON THE WALL
SUDARSAN PATTNAIK 'WELCOMES TRUMP'