Marvel Creates Team Of British Superheroes Called 'The Union'

Marvel Comics have unveiled a team of new British superheroes called 'The Union' that will appear in the pages of an event called 'Empyre.' According to reports, the team will consist of five members, out of which four are new creations designed especially for this series. They are The Choir from Wales, Kelpie from Scotland, Snakes from Northern Ireland and Britannia, who will lead the group.

Union Jack joins a new team of Super Heroes to protect the UK in the threat of Empyre! Meet the members of The Union starting on February 18. #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/gMjch5R659 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 14, 2020

Fifth member named 'Union Jack'

The fifth member is a character named Union Jack from Britain which first appeared in the pages of Captain America comics in 1981. It has been there in the comics since then. British comic book creator, Paul Grist, said in a press release that forty years ago, Roger Stern and John Byrne introduced a new Union Jack into the pages of Captain America. He added that he has been waiting for 40 years to write the comic book. He said that it is full of new adventures and new heroes.

Let us take a look at how it has divided the internet.

Er, would any Marvel fan followers care to explain what the sainted fuck is going on here, and maybe also explain how the Scottish Tories appear to have taken over Marvel? https://t.co/TdoSCA4Yvj — Steve Bullock (@GuitarMoog) February 20, 2020

Why have Marvel created a UVF mural? https://t.co/710LwfR30l — Jamie (@jamieplsstop) February 20, 2020

Is this a wind up? https://t.co/GvHALzTUEn — Rab Dickson (@RabDickson4) February 19, 2020

after beatin the shit out ae local immigrants for the crime ae stealin british jobs, Union Jack inhales for a solid minute, fillin his chest wae an unholy level ae nationalism, before screamin his catchphrase at 500 decibels: “DON’T LIKE IT? YOU KNOW WHERE THE FACKIN DOOR IS👍🇬🇧” https://t.co/DodeiBDIvA — Butsay (@Butsay_) February 21, 2020

