'Masterpiece': Bhuban Badyakar Croons 'Kacha Badam' Song To Sell Peanuts; Trends Online

Contributing to the plethora of engaging videos on social media, a new video has surfaced on the internet which features a vendor from West Bengal singing a very catchy song while selling peanuts on the streets. The peanut seller, Bhuban Badyakar who has composed the jingle ‘Kacha Badam’ which literally means “Raw peanut”, has taken social media by storm and won several hearts. The short video clip which was uploaded on YouTube, shows Badyakar selling peanuts while singing the song.

At the beginning of the 27-second video, it can be seen that the peanut seller, Bhuban Badyakar who is seen wearing a blue shirt, was singing the “Badam Badam Kacha Badam” to attract his customers. The short video also reveals that he had been carrying a weighing scale along with bags of peanuts on his cycle. In his unique song, Badyakar is basically telling the customer how they can buy the peanuts and at what exchange. The video footage was uploaded on the YouTube account, “Technical Istiyak” with the caption, “Badam Badam Dada Kacha Badam memes.”

Take a look at the viral Kacha Badam song:

Netizens' reactions to the catchy 'Kacha Badam' song

The video that was uploaded on December 1 on the platform has garnered more than 61K likes and 1,034,529 views. Once the video was shared, several social media users had quite amusing responses. One of the users has written, “It's not a meme. It's a masterpiece.” While another commented, “Why can't I stop listening to this. This is a masterpiece.” The third said, “Every profession is special! Love your profession,” and another wrote, “Makes me wanting to learn Bengali.” Several people have showered the peanut vendor with appreciation and expressed themselves by dropping heart emojis in the comments section of the video post, as they praised his skill.

In addition to this, many people have made mashups as well as created funky remixes of the short jingle.

Take a look at some of the few:

Image: Instagram/ memer.boy._.with.gang._