Maths Teacher Asks On Social Media 'Why Students Call Me GOAT', Reason Leaves Her In Tears

A teacher and a student often share a close bond. There's no denying the fact a teacher plays a very crucial role in shaping the future of a child. Kids have their favorite subjects and favourite teachers, but a maths teacher, many a time, goes on to become the most favourite or least favourite. Recently, a maths teacher went viral for a unique post on social media. In a post on Reddit, the teacher first expressed her confusion, before being left in tears.

A class 8 maths teacher found out that her students call her "goat". Taking it to Reddit, she sought help from users to decipher the "joke". The woman was left in tears after knowing that the term was not an insult to her, but was an abbreviation for "Greatest Of All Time."

In her post, the woman wrote that she never understood why her students called her 'goat', and that she would reply to them with the same term, leaving them in splits. She was sure it was not meant to make fun of her but was curious to know what the 'joke' was.

After sharing the post, she later made an edit after learning the exact meaning and wrote, "Omg I am IN TEARS!!! I can't believe they were complimenting me this whole time!!!! Thank you all for answering this question (sic)". "THANK YOU ALL for your responses and the awards this post got!! If those awards cost money, please can you donate that money instead to a charity that helps kids? There are so many good ones, this one in particular is one I personally recommend: Kids In Need Foundation (sic)".

Netizens say, 'It's so cute'

The viral news has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 41,000 likes and over 1,800 comments. Many were overwhelemed by the news and one of the comments read, "It’s a compliment. Sounds like you’re a great teacher and they enjoy your classes. Which is saying something since math is most people’s least favorite subject." The second user replied, "Haha cute! As a teacher of high school freshmen if someone says something that I’ve never heard I always threaten to urban dictionary it in front of them and someone always tells me what it means and giggle fits ensue! It’s always a good time". Another user commented, "It's so cute that you didn't realize they were calling you the Greatest of All Time the whole year, and you were calling them the same back. So wholesome".