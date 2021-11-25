Matrimonial Ad Specifying Bride's Bra, Waist Size Irks Users, Post Taken Down After Flak

People coming up with creative ideas in the matrimonial ads is nothing new, however, a recent matrimonial ad has turned out bizarre and outrageous and invited huge criticism and backlash from netizens. The latest ad shared by a man on a matrimonial site named Betterhalf.ai seeks a bride with specific details concerning her height, weight, foot size, waist size, and even bra size!

Yes, you have read it correctly. The advertisement seeking a bride further outlines the man's requirements for a woman who is both conservative and liberal followed by body measurements.

The ad which was initially posted on Reddit was later shared on several other social media platforms by users and has gone viral over the internet gathering a lot of criticism because of its content. Apart from that, the website has also taken an action against the individual and in a response to a user informed about the same. "Necessary action has been taken against the user for violating our User Terms and Conditions. Thank you for bringing this to our notice", it said.

Along with that, company CEO Pawan Gupta through a video message said that action has been taken against the profile as soon as it was brought to the notice of the company.

Matrimonial ad receives heavy backlash on social media

The matrimonial ad specifically reads, "I'm looking for a woman with conservative values- pro-life, 2A, and liberal. Please be 5'2 to 5'6, 105 lbs to 115lbs, 32b to 32c, size 12-16 (waist) and size 6-7 (feet)" is the current trending on social media amid outraged remarks from several users who have shared the ad with their thoughts.

This is not the first time that such a bizarre matrimonial ad has surfaced on the internet. Several other ads have also gone viral due to their unordinary content and list of requirements for their prospective partners.

