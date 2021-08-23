Matt Stonie Stuns Internet Again By Eating King-size Burger In Just One Minute; Watch

Matt Stonie, an American competitive eater and YouTuber, set a new record by eating a king-size burger in no time. According to the YouTuber, it was requested by a long-time fan that he eat a king size burger at the BK Octo-Stacker. In the video shared by Stonie, he can be seen eating the burger and then drink around 500 ml of milkshake. It is worth noting that Stonie created a record by eating the burger in 59.11 seconds. The video which was shared by the YouTuber, is now viral on social media platforms, including Facebook. Watch the video here:

Not the first time that Matt Stonie has set the internet on fire

In a series of videos shared by the foodie, one that captures the attention is his efforts to eat peanut butter and jelly sandwich within a minute. He set the record after failing two times. Meanwhile, the netizens were amazed to see the young man eating so quickly.

'Out of all the competitive eaters online, Matt Stonie is definitely my favourite. No sh** talking, no hype, just gets down to it and dominates it. STONIE 4 LIFE YO" commented a user.

"I love watching your videos. I'm such a picky eater, just trying a bite of something new is a challenge" read the comment of another user.

"It would take me 20-30 minutes to eat that. It looks so yummy I want to try that burger one day. Great job your awesome," read the third comment.

Watch some of his recent incredible world records

Recently, the US-based man went to Las Vegas to participate in the Octuple Bypass challenge where he set an incredible new record by eating a monster-size burger in no time. He ate a tower-like burger that contained 40 slices of bacon, 8.5 patties, 16 slices of cheese, a whole onion, two tomatoes, chilli and buns.

According to the YouTuber, the weight of the burger was 2.94 kilograms, which comprised approximately 20,000 calories. In the video shared by Stonie, he can be seen disassembling the towering burger into three piles and then eat them one by one with sips of water in between.

As the video proceeds, Stonie was seen describing the food challenge and later the judge declared that Stonie finished the monster-size burger in just 4 minutes and 10 seconds. The previous record, which was set on July 26, was by competitive eater Miki Sudo, who is also an employee at the Heart Attack grill. He ate the same burger in 7 minutes 42 seconds. It is worth mentioning Matt is the No.4 ranked competitive eater in Major League Eating. He won the 2015 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)