'McDistance': McDonald's Encourages Social Distancing With A Simple Idea

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 3,10,000 people worldwide, McDonald's has come up with a plan to maintain social distancing in their stores. The staff at the McDonalds have placed markers on the ground indicating where customers that are waiting to order their food should stand so as to maintain an appropriate distance from their fellow customers and McDonald's staff.

Practising Social Distancing

McDonald's UK has recently announced that they will be closing all seating areas and would only operate in takeaway capacity, as well as keeping their driveways open. According to reports, Paul Pomroy, head of McDonald's UK and Ireland branches said that the well-being of his employees, customers, and suppliers was the highest priority and that these changes were designed with achieving that goal in mind.

Mr. Medad, can you provide an illustrative example of what social distancing looks like.



From a McDonald’s branch in Birmingham pic.twitter.com/MVwhNVWAWM — ymedad (@ymedad) March 22, 2020

A little distance can go a long way in keeping our communities safe and healthy. Even in separation, we can all work together as one. #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/2BuBOCD2Ud — McDonald's SA (@McDonalds_SA) March 22, 2020

Since social-distancing is the need of the hour, McDonald's even changed its logo a bit, they now placed a gap between its two arches in order to raise awareness. The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 13,069 lives across the world and has infected over 3,10,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. The United States has reported over 26,000 cases and almost 400 coronavirus deaths.

