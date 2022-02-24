McDonald's Launches Coriander Ice Cream; Netizens Joke About 'reporting The Content'

Internet is filled with some of the weirdest recipes. People try a lot of fusion recipes these days and upload videos on the internet to garner attention. Though sometimes it works out because netizens adore the recipe, but majorly, it doesn't, and the person receives a lot of criticism for "ruining" the food, which is exactly what happened in this latest viral photograph. Surprisingly, this time, fast-food giant, McDonald's, took this responsibility to ruin the desert. According to Money Control, the American multinational fast food corporation has launched a limited-edition cilantro sundae (Coriander Ice Cream) in China which will only be available till February 25.

Netizens reacted to the weird coriander ice cream

McDonald’s Thailand would like to say hello. pic.twitter.com/BDsnp79w2t — Will Hanna (@WillHanna5) February 21, 2022

McDonalds China is doing a chili oil ice cream now. Launches Jan 25. pic.twitter.com/PFH10XDKRq — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 20, 2021

The lower part of the glass contains ice cream and the upper portion comprises coriander crumbs and green lemon sauce. Meanwhile, the photo shared by a Twitter user Daniel Ahmed, with the caption: "Mcdonald's China launched a Cilantro Sundae special menu item today, which is interesting" has gone insanely viral on the microblogging site. Some people came in support of the dessert while some denounced the ice cream. "I’m reporting this for violent and graphic content," wrote one Twitter user. While the other Twitter user joked: “What an innocent looking dessert, entirely ready to obliterate people." While an Indian user named Siddhi Jain said, "For us Indians, its gonna be like vanilla ice cream with dhania ka chutney 🤢 thankfully we don't have these flavours in India."

Watch another weird dish: Maggi in a milkshake

The "beloved Maggi" is something that can be termed as "universal food" enjoyed by all age groups. Though the company, in its advertisement, shows a mother cooking the dish within two minutes, in reality, it takes more time depending on the choice. As per the taste, some people like it soupy, while others like it with loads of vegetables or toppings. However, the majority of the consumers like the combination with salty food items. While on several occasions netizens witnessed some of the horrific experiments with the all-time favourite dish, this time, it has crossed all the limits. Have a look at the weird picture of Maggi in a milkshake here:

Some idiot share this with me...



Maggie Milk-shake.... Jinda pakadna hai in banane waalo ko... 🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/m0BV8m7zyI — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) September 11, 2021

A picture has been doing the rounds of the internet in which the savoury dish is converted into a beverage. In a picture shared by a Twitter user named Mayur Sejpal, a milkshake glass can be seen filled with Maggi noodles. Now, this looks unbelievable, for at least those who cherished the dish with full enthusiasm. The caption of the post reads, "This was shared with me by some idiot. Maggie Milkshake. Jinda pakadnaa hai in banane waalon ko (Whoever had this idea has to be caught alive)."

Image: Twitter/@ZhugeEX