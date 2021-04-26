McDonald's Outlet In Florida Is Offering $50 Just For Sitting In Interviews; Here's Why

It has been over a year since people were limited to their residential complexes and businesses were pushed online. Battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s second-largest fast food chain McDonald’s also lost considerable business and was coerced into scaling down the number of employees, especially in the United States. With vaccination gaining pace, many outlets are re-opening. However, in a twist, are now battling to hire new people.

Now, a McDonald’s joint in Tampa, Florida has come up with a unique solution to the problem- it has decided to offer $50 to those who just turn up for interviews irrespective of whether they pass or fail. The outlet’s never-seen-before initiative gained limelight after a picture of a board stating the same was shared online. "Interviews. M-F 2 pm. Get $50 for interview,’ read the signboard.

Unique tactic

Dan Nunn, who captured and shared the image wrote, “The tactic of providing monetary reinforcements just to get employees to the interview desk in an entirely new concept. In normal situations, it may not be used. However, many restaurants are using this tactic in order to attract more employees to work for them.

Later speaking to Business Insider, Franchise owner Blake Casper said that the biggest challenge out there is the federal government and the state government are going to continue with this unemployment because "that is truly creating an incentive not to work now". Another reason, he said is the fear of coronavirus, especially for a daily wage worker. McDonald's is the second-largest fast-food chain in the world and has more than 36,000 outlets across the globe.

Regular checkin to how the labor market is right now... pic.twitter.com/pPq6zbCiah — Dan Nunn (@danyay) April 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the post attracted comments from people across. "So they pay $50 to interview a potential employee that will likely make minimum wage? Ok. Over time that $50 is an investment that dissolves as the cheap labor makes them a far greater profit while providing no benefits or security net. I’m loving it," explained a user. "I've noticed roles have been paying 10-15% more recently. Is Government welfare essentially competing against private business or is there a shortage of skilled workers?,' added another.

Unintended consequence of UBI.. people don’t want to work and the economic engine slows.. who knew? ðŸ¤£ — Deflationary Disruption (@Elektrical1) April 16, 2021

The results of government paying people not to work. — Brad Soliday (@BradSoliday) April 18, 2021

Is it really our business of why people choose not to work? I think not,

People have got to work on themselves and don't worry about anyone else, this should be common knowledge!! pic.twitter.com/rQHmL9U0DN — Dave b (@Davebriers2) April 21, 2021

People not wanting to work for starvation wages shouldn't be surprising to anyone. — L. Henderson (@LizHenderson02) April 18, 2021

