‘Medieval’ Spoon Bought For 90 Paise Belonged To 13th Century; Sells For Rs 2 Lakh

A popular saying goes ‘honour your gut feeling’ and this man did just that when he bought an ugly looking long handle clobbered spoon for just 90 paise off a car boot sale on London Street. The aluminium spoon lay hidden among the “Ikea-style cutlery” owing to its battered appearance but the man, unidentified by name, had a gut feeling that the much ignored ‘medieval’ piece of cutlery may be of significance. And therefore, he headed to an auctioneer.

Lawrences Auctioneers based out of Somerset, after thoroughly examining the nearly 5-inch spoon found that the spoon, in fact, dated back to the 13th century. The said man on Monday sold the item for a whopping Rs 2 Lakh approximately 12 thousand times more than its estimated value of Rs 51,712 predicted by the Lawrences Auctioneers' expert Alex Butcher, according to reports.

The man had guessed that the archaic item, although dilapidated and crushed, might fetch him good money as it had an extremely outdated look. After the auction inspected the bizarre but unique spoon it turned out to be rare as it may have been invented centuries ago.

The man immediately put up the extraordinary item for sale online. The spoon kept growing in value with the highest bidding at Rs 197,000 and the man instantly sold the item that he had purchased at such a petty price. The man who found the spoon was not a silver dealer, the Lawrences Auctioneers' expert Alex Butcher who examined the piece told reporters. But he definitely had a good eye for it, he added.

Steeple Cup Soars Highest.. But Bidders Serve up Big Bids for a Surprising Little Spoon... | Lawrences Auctioneers

Man's family 'shocked' at amount the spoon fetched

In a mail that he wrote to the auction centre expert, the man reportedly said that he watched the spoon’s auction with his family online and they were completely shocked at the amount that it had fetched. They could not believe the price at which the spoon, purchased for just 90 paise, sold. The spoon looked worthless mixed up with some modern-looking cutlery the man informed the auction centre, adding that he just knew that it was worth so much more. The spoon was used around the 13th century and in the UK, its estimated price was £500.

