Meet 85-year-old Man Who Joined Hands With Wife To Start Business, Watch

Social media often provides heartwarming videos that put a smile on one's face and uplift the mood. This time an inspiring video has gone viral that shows how age can be just a number if you are determined to do something. Shared on the Humans of Bombay Instagram page, the video shows the grit of an 85-year-old man who defied all odds to start a business of hair oil at this age with his wife as a business partner. "The best kind of partnership,' reads the caption of the shared video. The short video clip opens up with texts explaining why the elderly man started this business. The background score makes the video all the more delightful to watch. It is a song from the movie Band Baaja Baaraat which was given voice by singers Salim Merchant and Benny Dayal.

"It's been a year since our business took off. Now, we're saving to start our factory.85, groomed & keeping you groomed... it's never too late! 10 years ago, I retired and moved in with my daughter. She'd always complain of hair fall. That's when I had the idea of making my own hair oil. I was a businessman who always wanted to be a researcher. So, at 85, I turned my room into a lab! After three months, the oil was ready $ I tested it on myself. My hair started to grow back! My grandkids spread the word on social media. Within 2 days, I got my first order! My wife became my business partner! And love poured in! [sic]," read the texts on the video.

