Meet Dolly, 6 Ft Tall Big Baby Giraffe Weighing 150 Pounds, Born At US Zoo

A giraffe at Southwick Zoo in the USA is blessed with a pretty big baby. According to the zoo officials, Dolly the giraffe was born two weeks ago and at 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. She is the largest of her species ever to be born in the history of the Mendon zoo. Dr Peter Brewer, the zoo’s veterinarian, said that the baby is being fed with a bottle because her mother could not produce her own milk. She made her public debut during Earth Awareness Day festivities on Saturday.

Baby giraffe is yet to be introduced to mother

Further, the zoo’s veterinarian said Dolly won’t be reintroduced to her mother for another month. According to the vet, fully grown giraffes stand 4.3–5.7 m (14.1–18.7 ft) tall, with males taller than females. The average weight is 1,192 kg (2,628 lb) for an adult male and 828 kg (1,825 lb) for an adult female. Despite its long neck and legs, the giraffe's body is relatively short. The 80–100 centimetres (31–39 in) long tail ends in a long, dark tuft of hair and is used against insects.

Watch: 5-foot-7-inch tall Borzoi Dog, who has a verified Instagram account

Recently, a five feet and seven inches tall white and tan Borzoi created a storm over the internet, with netizens can't believe that the Russian sighthound is a dog, not a giraffe. Surprisingly, the 5-foot-7-inch dog has a verified Instagram account with the user name eriszoi. The doggo has over 2.4 lakh followers. According to the Instagram profile, the doggo was born on May 19th, 2018 and has been given the title of 'Madam Eris Overbite' and 'Queen of Snoots'.

Till now, as many as 1,140 posts were uploaded in which the 5-foot-7-inch dog can be seen posing in distinct styles. According to a report by Times Now, the owner of the dog kept the house gate tall enough to prevent their pet from jumping out of it. Many of the followers are stunned after noticing the height of the Russian Hunting Sighthound. Many of them are hard to believe that they are smaller than the 5-foot-7-inch dog. One such user wrote, "I can’t imagine what it must be like to live with such a peculiar dog and I’m so jealous." "’Well daphne, I just don’t know what this world is coming to..... come looky here, you just won’t believe yer eyes!!," wrote the third user.

