Meet Four Children With Unique Birth Date & Time After Being Born On 'Twosday'

The date 22-02-2022 created a buzz on social media for being a palindrome as well as an ambigram. The date was on Tuesday which led to netizens labelling it "Twosday." Four babies born at 2:22 am and 2:22 pm on Tuesday, 22 February, share a unique birthday. All the infants were born in the United States and have a unique birth date as well as time.

The babies born on 22-02-2022 have been named Judah Grace Spear, Simon Thomas, Logan Jowill Coreas Vasquez and Coleson. Baby Judah Grace Spear was born on 22-02-2022 at Alamance Regional Medical Center in North Carolina at 2:22 am in labour and delivery room number 2. Alamance Regional Medical Center in the post revealed that the mother of Judah Grace Spear is a Hodgkin's lymphoma survivor and cancer treatment made her pregnancy "unlikely."

The family of baby Judah was delighted as their prayers were "answered" and Judah means "praise" and she is a blessing for her family, according to the caption shared by the medical centre.

Baby Logan Jowill, Simon Thomas & Coleson born on 'Twosday'

Another baby Logan Jowill Coreas Vasquez was born at 2:22 pm on Tuesday, 22-02-2022 at Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital in New York. At the time of birth, Logan weighed 7lbs 14 oz and was born at 39 weeks. He’s the first baby for his parents Wendy Campos-Vasquez and Mercedes Manual Coreas.

Another baby Simon Thomas was born at TriHealth Good Samaritan Hospital in the United States at 2:22 am on Tuesday, February 22, WLWT5 reported. Simon weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, as per the news report.

According to the hospital authorities, the baby was born in labour and delivery room number 2. Another baby with the unique birth date was born at North Alabama Medical Centre in the United States. Baby Coleson was born at 2:22 am on Tuesday, 22-02-2022 at North Alabama Medical Centre. It is to mention here that 22 February 2022, written as 22-02-2022 numerically is a palindrome as it reads the same backwards as well as forward. The date is also an ambigram as it reads the same upside down.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)