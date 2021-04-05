Meet Gurugram Artist Who Turns Metal Scraps Into Mind-blowing Artworks, See Pictures

A Gurugram based artist is resurrecting old metal scraps by turning them into beautiful pieces of art. Gopal Namjoshi, who has been a full-time artist for over 25 years now has dedicated the past nine years of his life to upcycling pieces of junk into beautiful art installations. All his artworks are on display at his open-air studio in Gurugram.

The ace artist’s latest work is a 16 feet tall breathtaking sculpture of a ‘Haryanvi tau’ which is made entirely out of 300 kg of metal scraps. Another maverick piece of his work features a mystic bird which has been installed as a Gurgaon landmark. Most of his artworks have also made their way to his Instagram page, which now boasts of over 500 followers.

Speaking to TheBetterIndia during a recent interview, Namjoshi narrated a particular incident that prompted him to start his venture. The ace artist reckoned that it was a decade ago, when he was in Jaipur, that he saw a man discarding multiple pieces of metal while repairing a scooter. It was when he inquired about them, he got to know that the scrap could be welded into other machinery parts. The idea stuck with him but it was not until a while later that he started exploring the domain of metal scraps in art.

While still worried about the impact of West’s ‘use and throw culture', he began his mission to upcycle waste into art. One of his first works included a sculpture of a peacock, which was made entirely out of rusted iron and depicted the essence of co-existence and ecological conservation.

Over 140 sculptures

Since then, he has created over 140 pieces of art across India, all using backyard junk. A set of 50 wildlife sculptures, all depicting the living kingdom in its full glory, that he created near Haryana’s Damdama lake also fetched him an international honour. In addendum to adorning the lobbies of leading luxury hotels in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities his masterpieces also grace Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s residence.

(Image Credits: GopalNamjoshiStudio/Instagram)