Meet Jack Rico: 13-year-old Boy Who Graduated With Four Associate Degrees

In another story of genius,13-year-old Jack Rico took everybody by surprise after he became the youngest graduate from Fullerton college in California. He did not graduate with one but four associate degrees. According to reports, the subjects in which he earned accolades were not easy either. His chosen subjects included History, Human expression, Social Behaviour, and Social Science, he aced all of them while maintaining the perfect GPA score as well.

We were excited to join Jack Rico and his family tonight in celebrating this momentous occasion. Congrats Jack! #fullertoncollege #fcgrads2020shine pic.twitter.com/y1IslaSZTA — Fullerton College (@FullColl) May 28, 2020

Later, while talking to international media, Rico expressed his curiosity for more knowledge and said that he loved knowing new things and about “all the different things” people could study. Meanwhile, the college was also thrilled to have such students on its campus. Greg Schulz, talking to an international news agency said that Rico was “brilliant beyond his years" adding that he was glad the prodigy chose to Fullerton college to excel.

Later, his mother shared an incident explaining that she knew about her son's intelligence all along. She reportedly started by saying that when Rico was 3 years old he expressed his desire to see the White House on his birthday. Following which she asked him was to memorise the names of all the president. To her surprise, he not only memorised all the Presidents but also vice presidents.

According to reports, there was a specific strategy that Rico followed but it was accurate time management that led him to achieve it. Due to COVID-19, proper graduation ceremony could not take place however, people congratulated him in a drive-in ceremony held by the institute.

