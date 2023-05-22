Meet Maleesha Kharwa, 14-year-old Dharavi Girl Who Bagged Two Hollywood Films

Maleesha Kharwa, hailing from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai, has recently made waves by bagging two Hollywood film offers. Maleesha, is also the face of luxury beauty brand Forest Essentials' latest collection, The Yuvati. She began her extraordinary journey in 2020 when she caught the attention of Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman during the filming of a music video in Mumbai. Impressed by her striking appearance and captivating personality, Robert created an Instagram account for Maleesha and initiated a GoFundMe campaign to support her aspirations.

Since then, Maleesha Kharwa's Instagram following has soared to over 250,000, propelling her into various modeling opportunities, the latest being her collaboration with Forest Essentials. Additionally, Maleesha has showcased her talent in a short film called Live Your Fairytale, which revolves around the experiences of five underprivileged children dining at a restaurant for the first time. Her achievements have earned her coveted spots on the covers of Peacock Magazine and Cosmopolitan Magazine. Maleesha also actively engages with her audience through her YouTube vlog, where she provides insights into her daily life and shares her personal experiences.

In April, Forest Essentials released a video on Instagram featuring Maleesha visiting their store and seeing her campaign photos on display. The brand captioned the clip with heartfelt words, stating, "Her face lit up with pure delight, to see her dreams in front of her in sight. Maleesha's story is a beautiful reminder that dreams really do come true. #BecauseYourDreamsMatter." The video quickly gained over 400,000 likes, and fans expressed their joy and admiration for Kharwa's success in the comments section.

More about Malessha Kharwa

Malessha Kharwa is a 14-year-old girl from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai, who is also an aspiring model with two Hollywood film offers in her kitty. She lives with her parents and enjoys a massive following on Instagram and YouTube.