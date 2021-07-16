Meet 'MasterChef Australia' Finalist Who Enchanted Everyone With Her Bengali Dishes

Season 13 of Masterchef Australia just concluded with Indian origin Justin Narayan taking the trophy home. While the competitive cooking show featured a myriad range of cuisines, several Bengali dishes also grabbed the spotlight, courtesy of a Bangladeshi Chef who left the jury wanting more. Kishwar Chowdhary, who competed till the finale, cooked several indigenous dishes ranging from Panta Bhaat to Aaloo Bhorta.

The 38-year-old has quite a contrasting background to the culinary industry. Born and brought up in Melbourne, Australia, Kishwar completed her graduation in Graphic Design from London. After the completion of her education, she spent six years in Germany establishing her printing business there. She finally returned back to Melbourne in 2015.

“I had never done anything like this before. I’ve only cooked for my family at home and my family really loved my food. So, for me it’s a very very personal thing. Coming here and cooking Bangladeshi food on this platform is very daunting and really hope that I can do my family proud,” said Kishwar in her very first episode on Masterchef Australia.

Throughout the contest, Kishwar amused the jury- with her food which included Panta Bhaat, Ruby Chicken, Jeweled Pilaf, Aaloo Bhorta dishes. Her Bengali dishes such as Haryali chicken with Australian flavour twist, Bengali Khichuri with Begun Bharta, Bengali Patties left judges impressed. The talented chef said on the show that her dishes are a tribute to both Australia and Bangladesh. Kishwar aspires to write a cookbook in the future.

Kishwar’s unapologetic choice to cook peasant food captures the fact that while fine dining may be synonymous with sophistication, it's a humble dish that often radiates the richest history, the cosiest memory & the deepest soul. The best magic lies in the mundane...#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/5TpIvAf5KF — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) July 12, 2021

Kishwar's popular dishes

Puchkas: The Indian street food blasted tiny flavour bombs in the mouth of the judges, who were left stunned by its amazing flavours. The dish was presented by Kishwar, who has a Bengali origin. Talking about her wonderful creation, she reckoned that she misses the street food therefore, in the Invention Test Challenge, she reinvented the puchkas with a twist.

Khichuri and Begun Bhorta: Showcasing the authentic Indian flavour on an international stage, Kishwar once again presented another comfort food of the Indian household. Khichuri (Khichadi) and Begun Bhorta(Baingan Bharta) is a ubiquitous yet appetizing dish back in India. The dish was served with maach bhaja (pan-seared spiced bream) and niramish (Bengali five-spiced vegetables).

Image: KishwarChowdhary/Insta

