Meet Pune Based Girl Who Befriended Over A Dozen Parrots During COVID Lockdown

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, the government had imposed a lockdown in the country. During this time, people were confined to their homes and their routines were upended. However, a Pune based girl made the best of the lockdown by befriending over a dozen parrots. Radhika Sonawane, a finance professional has developed a special bond with the birds.

Pune girl develops bond with parrots

Radhika Sonawane is every day visited by over a dozen of parrots. The parrots have become so close to her that some of them even like to be fed by Sonawane's hands. Speaking to ANI, Sonawani informed that earlier Indian ringneck parakeet used to visit but later on other parrots came in large numbers. She added that they every day visit her and she has developed a special bond with the birds.

"Earlier, Indian ringneck parakeet used to come but later on Alexandrine parakeet started coming here in large numbers. They come here every day. There is some kind of bond I have developed with them", Sonawane told ANI.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Radhika Sonawane, a finance professional from Pune is visited by more than a dozen winged friends every day pic.twitter.com/wsM2KFPQhy — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

In order to provide shelter to birds, Sonawane has transformed her balcony with many bird feeders. She even has a small hanging bird stands that double up as a swing. Furthermore, She told ANI that she has grown so close to birds that she has to think before travelling. She also noticed their time of eating and started feeding them at that time. The birds also trusted her and started coming here.

"I started observing from their timing to what they eat. Eventually, they started trusting and coming here. Many of them prefer hand-feeding too," Sonawane told ANI.

Internet is filled with plenty of videos that show human-animal bonding. A few days back, a heartwarming video of a pet dog working out with two girls is the latest sensation to go viral on the internet. The video was shared by a Twitter account named Buitengebieden and has swiftly taken over the internet. In the viral video, two young girls are seen dressed in their workout suits, performing cardio, while the pooch starts imitating them, performing a couple of "jump and rolls".

Workout buddies are the best.. 😁 pic.twitter.com/LGmdoiN723 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021

Inputs from ANI

Image: ANI