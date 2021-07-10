Meet The 'most Frugal Mum Of America' Who Charges Husband For Extra Eating

In a bizarre incident, an American woman has called herself the 'most frugal mum in America'. With an extreme mindset of saving money, the 41-year-old Becky Guiles can go on to any extent, and if that means charging her husband for eating more than her, she is ready for it too! Guiles is the mother of two children and lives with her husband Jay. She has confessed that she has always been miser when it comes to spending money.



The 41-year-old reached her extreme when she gave up her job owing to maternity. Before becoming the mother of two, Becky used to earn nearly USD 35,000 annually working in an office. The extreme frugal revealed that her philosophy of life is only to save money.

Guiles is also an active Instagramer, and through her posts on Instagram, she often shares her latest money-saving tips. In one of her IGTV videos, she shared how her maternity changed her life and how she started saving little by little every day. She strongly believes that "saving money is the same thing as making money"

Guiles explained how she managed to earn the same amount of money in one year just by cutting expenses.

Guiles through her social media handles has revealed how she manages to cut expenses short by cleaning her dishes in the washing machine along with her regular laundry (she insists that the clothing prevents the dishes from breaking). She explained how using crumpled newspapers as wall insulation can save a huge sum of money. If anything breaks in the house, instead of replacing it with a new one, Guiles uses superglue to fix it. She also revealed that she has been using wallpaper that she found in a garbage bin and prefers renovating her house herself.

Apart from charging her husband for extra eating, Guiles doesn't even prefer paying for tap water and has found a chilling alternative that is more economic. The frugal mum collects snow from outside her house for the family to brush their teeth and wash.

Guiles can manage to buy anything in the world 90 per cent cheaper or even for free. The extreme frugal has saved so much money due to her habits that she has banked more money than she earned.

