'Meet The Venkaboys': Fans Call Venkatesh Prasad's New Cred Ad 'brillant And Therapeutic'

'Meet the Venkaboys', cricketer Venkatesh Prasad wrote on his Twitter handle as he shared the new commercial by a credit card bill payment app Cred. Joining Prasad are cricketers Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh, and Saba Karim and the ad has left fans in awe.

"If you are one of those GenZ, you might not know me, just go and ask your daddy, don't forget us because of the T20s, don't baby, in the 90s, we were the OGs, on your CRTs. We were the OGs, chasing big runs, beating the Aussies, bowling long spells in Sharjah ka garmi (heat), we were the hotties, ask your papaji, were the OGs, it was us," are the lyrics of the song that has taken the Internet by storm.

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh from Karnataka wrote, "Javagal Srinath’s acting skills hasn’t been exploited by any ad director till date. Great job, Srinath and @venkateshprasad" [sic]

Venkatesh Prasad served as the Indian cricket team's bowling coach from having formerly from 2007 to 2009. Venkatesh Prasad is one of the most successful bowlers of India however, his on-field battle ex-Pakistani opener Aamer Sohail is remembered by all. Prasad had dismissed Amir Sohail after he sledged him in the 1996 World Cup.

