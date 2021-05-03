'Meet The Venkaboys': Fans Call Venkatesh Prasad's New Cred Ad 'brillant And Therapeutic'

Quick links:
'Meet the Venkaboys', cricketer Venkatesh Prasad wrote on his Twitter handle as he shared the new commercial by a credit card bill payment app Cred. Joining Prasad are cricketers Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh, and Saba Karim and the ad has left fans in awe.
"If you are one of those GenZ, you might not know me, just go and ask your daddy, don't forget us because of the T20s, don't baby, in the 90s, we were the OGs, on your CRTs. We were the OGs, chasing big runs, beating the Aussies, bowling long spells in Sharjah ka garmi (heat), we were the hotties, ask your papaji, were the OGs, it was us," are the lyrics of the song that has taken the Internet by storm.
Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh from Karnataka wrote, "Javagal Srinath’s acting skills hasn’t been exploited by any ad director till date. Great job, Srinath and @venkateshprasad" [sic]
Javagal Srinath’s acting skills hasn’t been exploited by any ad director till date. Great job, Srinath and @venkateshprasad ðŸ™Œ https://t.co/r1cL1VIgmB— à²¦à³Šà²¡à³à²¡ à²—à²£à³‡à²¶à³ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) May 1, 2021
Venkatesh Prasad served as the Indian cricket team's bowling coach from having formerly from 2007 to 2009. Venkatesh Prasad is one of the most successful bowlers of India however, his on-field battle ex-Pakistani opener Aamer Sohail is remembered by all. Prasad had dismissed Amir Sohail after he sledged him in the 1996 World Cup.
Oh my God !— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 1, 2021
Never imagined this side of Venky and Srinath.
Venkaboys are awesome. https://t.co/Q9kG0g9wNd
Who handles CRED's creative mandate? They are freaking awesomeðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜— Shreyaa! (@mostly_insane) May 3, 2021
After Indira Nagar ka Goonda it's Venkaboys wow just wow
Cred has got the nerves of cricket fans. https://t.co/oOZwb283zL— Dhairya Tripathi (@dhairya_c_t) May 3, 2021
Hats off to your complete marketing team @kunalb11. The way CRED is targeting India A (2.5 Mn Households) with 90s bollywood & Cricketers (2 lifeline of Indians) is really impeccable STP stuff.— GRV (@Sethi_GRV) May 1, 2021
Have never seen Kotler thing executed in a such a style fashion.
More power to CRED
Oh oh oh oh! It took me some time to realize that's Venkatesh!!— Supraket Meshram (@supraket) May 1, 2021
And have absolutely no idea who the other two are and came to see the comments.
That's Javagal Srinath?!? Are you kidding me?!
And Maninder!!
Wouldn't have recognized them in my entire life time!!
So brilliant.— Harsh (@HiHarshSinghal) May 1, 2021
I wish we were making these videos even outside of advertisements. Thanks CRED for bringing back loved ones on screen.
Seeing them on screen feels therapeutic!! Throwback to simpler times!!
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.