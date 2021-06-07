Meghan Markle's Baby's Name Goes Viral; Netizens Emotional Over Tribute To Princess Diana

Congratulations are in order for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple welcomes their second child on June 4. An official statement was released by the press secretary of the Duke and Duchess, announcing the good news. The statement also mentioned the name of the newborn, who is named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. It also informed that it is a tribute to the Queen and the late Princess Diana. As soon as the news was announced, netizens not only went on to congratulate the couple, but also praised them for naming their daughter after her great-grandmother and late grandmother.

Netizens react to Meghan Markle's baby's name

The official statement said that Lilibet is the Queen’s family name whereas the baby’s middle name is dedicated to Prince Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana. Mother and daughter are hale and hearty and resting at home. It was also mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby weighs 7lbs and 11oz.

Congratulations on the birth of Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor being born on Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/tzgAPMKXlD — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) June 6, 2021

Netizens took to Twitter to laud the couple for naming their daughter after two strong matriarchs of the Royal household. One of the Twitter users went on to write, ‘Congratulations. I have to admit a little tear rolled out of my eye when I heard the name Diana...really touching to also include the queens pet name.’ Another one wrote, ‘Others may not be happy with her name, but Diana truly honours your beautiful mother and recognises the huge hole in your life after the loss you have always felt’. One of them also went on to write that Lili and Prince William’s daughter Charlotte will now have their middle name in common. They wrote, ‘I love it!!! Lilibet is going to one of the top girl names I just know it. I’m glad they added Diana’s name. She and Charlotte will have something else in common!!!’ One of the netizens also said, ‘Meghan and Harry named their daughter after Princess Diana that is so precious. his mom would be so so so proud of them. #LiliDiana’. One of them also backed the couple and said that they can name their daughter after whoever they like and it is not wise to judge them. Check out their tweets and reactions below.

Congratulations ❤ I have to admit a little tear rolled out of my eye when I heard the name Diana...really touching to also include the queens pet name. — fattyboom50🇪🇺 💙🌈🔥🇬🇧🇦🇺🇯🇲 (@maxbabeyeah) June 6, 2021

Others may not be happy with her name, but Diana truly honours your beautiful mother and recognises the huge hole in your life after the loss you have always felt — Jack Earnshaw 💙 #FBPR (@JackfromDevon) June 6, 2021

I love it!!! Lilibet is going to one of the top girl names I just know it. I’m glad they added Diana’s name. She and Charlotte will have something else in common!!! — Rachel Way (@RachelWay10) June 6, 2021

Lilibet Diana! What a happy-sounding, friendly name! The Spirit of her sweet, loving Grandma Diana must be tickled pink! Congratulations big brother Archie! and of course Mom and Dad! — Ann Devert (@23prime) June 6, 2021

Congratulations to Harry and Meghan on the safe arrival of Lili Diana. I love her name, a tribute to The Queen and her beautiful late Grandmother, Diana who I’m sure will looking down with immense pride 💕 #LiliDiana #LilibetDianaMountbattenWindsor #harrymeghan pic.twitter.com/fslGo2XAuE — Claire Lou (@ClaireL47542055) June 7, 2021

Meghan and Harry named their daughter after Princess Diana that is so precious 😭😭 his mom would be so so so proud of them. #LiliDiana — Jillian #SaveProdigalSon (@jillian_burkitt) June 7, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional ceremony at Windsor Castle. A year later, they welcomed their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down from the British Throne Line.

Image: @sussexroyal Instagram

