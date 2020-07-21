Melbourne Man Fined Rs. 80,000 After He Violated COVID-19 Lockdown For Butter Chicken

In a bizarre incident that occurred in Melbourne, Australia, an Indian man was fined over Rs. 80,000 (AUD$1,652) for violating coronavirus lockdown. What is more strange is that the man broke the rules so that he could satisfy his taste buds as he was craving butter chicken at the time.

The 48-year-old reportedly travelled 32 kilometres for the butter chicken which ended with a hefty fine being slapped on him for violating the law. The restaurant where he was going has offered him free butter chicken for a year after listening to his story.

The man named Noel Atkinson was asked to go to his home after he was found venturing out by the police at around 11 pm on July 17. Atkinson reportedly lives in Melbourne suburbs and was going to buy butter chicken after discovering that there was no restaurant open in his area and the one he found was not offering home delivery.

Atkinson decided to take the matter in his own hands as he was craving butter chicken really bad, he said while talking to the press. He said that he grew up eating Indian food as his mother is from Ambala, Punjab, the Indian state known for its butter chicken.

Melbourne lockdown

The state of Victoria in Australia announced a fresh lockdown for suburbs in Melbourne after new clusters of coronavirus cases emerged last month. According to reports, people are allowed to go out for essential items but are required to stay in the vicinity. Atkinson said that he will challenge the fine in court as there is no proper definition on how far a person can travel and what is the vincity.

