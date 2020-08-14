Melbourne Residents Scream On Their Porch To Deal With Lockdown Stress | Watch

While coronavirus continues to spread across Australia, Melbourne residents were recently invited to stand on their front porch and let out a collective scream. According to international media reports, the choir of frustrated screams was heard at 7:00pm on August 7, which was the ‘inaugural event’. Nearly 25,000 Australians participated as they marked “attending” on a Facebook event, initiated by Tess Roberts.

The event was reportedly started as a lighthearted way to deal with stage four restrictions and the havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic. Several people took to various social media platforms to share videos of themselves doing their best shout. From kids to adults everyone stood on their porch and screamed their lungs out. Here are some of the most trending clips;

Melbourne really showed out for the scream on your porch event tonight 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/X2OwtVdtz4 — Brooklyn (@werlewoman) August 7, 2020

This was the sound from our front porch for the #Melbourne event, "stand on your front porch and scream," at 7 tonight. I could hear screaming for blocks. Joining in was pretty cathartic too. After a few minutes, but for the sound of rain drops, life returned to eerie silence. pic.twitter.com/WCixmSOPiP — Dr Wade Kelly (@wadekelly) August 7, 2020

State of emergency declared

Meanwhile, with surging COVID-19 cases, Victoria State announced a state of emergency. Several businesses in Melbourne were closed due to the tougher restrictions. Under the new rule, a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. was placed for six weeks, barring the city's nearly five million people from leaving their houses except for work, for buying essentials, for exercise and medical care.

In this state of emergency, Supermarkets remain open along with restaurant takeaway and delivery services, but some businesses that previously had not been forced to close were asked to shut down. Schools were ordered to move to remote learning. According to Johns Hopkins university tally, currently, Australia has over 22,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 375 lives.

