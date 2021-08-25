Melodious Bird Singing With Musician Leaves Netizens Impressed | Watch Viral Video

Birds have inspired poets and musicians from time immemorial with their beautiful songs, but it is rare that a bird actually joins someone to create music. In a video that surfaced on Instagram, user Kevin Carter appears to have experienced this rarity as he is seen jamming with a cockatiel named Mushroom.

The video shared by Carter is compiled using a duet feature on Instagram. The original video of the cockatiel singing was uploaded on TikTok by a user named @VeggieBirbLady. Carter played the keyboard and matched his notes with the cockatiel's rhythm. Both the artists have hilarious yet incredible expressions. Take a look at the video yourself:

The video was uploaded by Carter about four days ago on 20 August. He mentioned that his inspiration behind the video was the one done by a user named Anna Douglas. He praised the bird's skills in his Instagram caption and wrote, "Saw the @annacdouglas video and figured I'd do one. I've done duets with pets before but his bird here was on a whole different skill level." The video has garnered over 144,988 views and over 1,000 comments on the social media platform since its upload.

"Funniest video on IG right now"

Impressed Instagram users dropped laughing emojis on the comment section of the video. Many even wished to have a voice like a cockatiel. Netizens' praised the singing skills and Carter's music skills simultaneously. Many adored the "effortless run" by the cockatiel. Last but not least, one even called Mushroom "Birdie Smallwood" after the gospel singer Richard Smallwood.

Cockatiel sings “If you happy and you know it”

In another amazing bird video shared by Robin Lynn on YouTube, a cockatiel named Nanners can be seen singing its heart out. Throughout the two-minute-long video, the bird happily sings the nursery song, If You're Happy and You Know It, in a sweet mellifluous voice. Lynn captioned the video, “I have a very smart and lovable cockatiel named Nanners. He sings "If Your Happy and You Know it Clap Your Hands and the Andy Griffith Theme Song. Listen to him say whatcha doin, hello, peek a boo, & hello pretty bird. He can also say I love you, Scooby dooby doo and hello baby.” The video amassed over 11 lakh views since it was uploaded in January 2019.

(Image: @KevonCarter/Instagram)