Meme Trend Depicting Modern-day Life Vs Cherished Old Living Makes Internet Nostalgic

A new meme trend “In search of gold… we lost the diamond,” has taken the internet by storm as users are reminiscing their childhood memories replaced by modernisation and technological advancement. All things considered, the world has made progress, and while there has been tremendous growth and emergence of new products and services to enhance our day-to-day productivity, the question remains whether it is for the better or worse. With similar sentiments, a netizen launched series of memes that represent what was significant in the olden days versus what replaced it while humans chased modernity with a series of latest inventions and discoveries in order to make lives easier.

Sparked by the internet user named Feel Hapi, the memes depicted two images alongside each other that depicted a modern innovation and what it replaced in the long run. “In search of gold”, wrote the uploader, sharing the smartphone flashlights, “we lost diamonds” adding the image of the traditional flashlights that ran on batteries. He then shared images of the candies that were sold in yesteryears, which the 90s kids would instantly recognise with vibrant colours, versus the modern-day chocolates wrapped in more sophisticated packaging such as dairy milk. He also shared photos of ‘kulhad chai’, which has diminished as the trend of Dalgona coffee took over.

Modern life vs old memories

In another such meme, one can see green lush roadway depicting serene nature, and alongside the picture another image represents the contrasting reality of a modern life with innovative household products like the air conditioner, and other appliances. The uploader drew a comparison stating that in search of gold [modern day appliances] “we lost diamond”, referring to the lush forests that have cleared out due to urbanization. The meme trend represented various images ranging from snacks that stopped selling to television channels that trended years ago versus streaming services, the movies with a thematic shift over the years, the actors that were a hit, and the games that were youth’s favourite that no longer intrigued the Gen Z such as memes portrayed kid playing with a top, now replaced by PS5s.

