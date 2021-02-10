Men Discover They Were Switched At Birth, Meet Their Biological Parents After 28 Years

A 28-year-old man from China finally met his biological parents with whom he got separated at birth. The man named Yao Ce was mistakenly switched at birth and was handed to another couple with whom he spent the rest of his life. Yao Ce, who is suffering from cancer and has only months to live, got to know about the mistake after his mother, whom he thought was his biological parent, decided to donate a part of her liver to save his life. Doctors said she wasn't a match following which Yao's parents took paternity tests and discovered they were not his blood mother and father.

After Yao's parents got to know about the mistake, they visited China's Henan province where the error occurred 28-years ago and with the help of the local police they managed to track down their real child Guo Wie. However, Yao's parents kept this information hidden from him thinking it would affect his emotional state with all that he is going through at the moment since being diagnosed with cancer. But, Yao discovered the truth through a newspaper, which had published about the mistake that separated two parents from their child.

Yao's family sue hospital

Yao and his family also launched a legal suit against the hospital where the error took place 28 years ago. They won the lawsuit as the court ruled in favour of the family and asked the hospital to give them about £1,13,000 in compensation for causing mental distress. For the first time in three decades, Yao and Wie celebrated their birthdays with their real parents. Yao, while speaking to Global Times, said nothing has changed between him and his parents since they found out about the error at the hospital that occurred during the time of his birth. Yao's biological mother recently underwent a surgery for liver cancer, which explains his diagnosis of cancer.

