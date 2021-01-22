Mercedes Bursts Into Flames While Driver Attempts Burnout, Video Leaves Netizens Stunned

A man who was filmed performing burnouts in his $100,000 Mercedes Benz has been charged after his luxury car burst into flames. The incident, which has left many on the internet questioning the driver’s sensibilities took place Chester Hill, in Sydney’s western suburbs earlier this week. It was later found out that the black coloured car was won by the driver in a raffle last year and was up for sale when the incident happened.

According to a report by DailyMail, the 25-year-old driver was filmed revving the black luxury car on the street of the Australian city. However, after a few minutes in the stunt, smoke began to billow from the exhaust, prompting the driver to flee the car. Perplexed by the accident, the crowd then dialled the emergency number to call the firefighters. After arriving on the scene, first responders were told the car had by chance caught fire while being driven down the street.

Charged for negligent driving

However, a later probe into the matter and online footages revealed that the driver had allegedly been trying to perform a burnout. In the aftermath, the driver who also owns the car was charged with drive manner dangerous, and negligent driving. He is now scheduled to appear in Bankstown Local Court on March 11.

This comes days after a 38-year-old man from Spain damaged $6 million worth of cars at a Mercedes factory last week using a JCB truck that he stole from another site. According to Ladbible, the unnamed man stole a JCB and drove it to the Mercedes factory located in the Basque capital Vitoria. The man broke the gates of the factory before crushing at least 60 vehicles with the JCB. The man was stopped by the security, who held him until the police arrived at the scene.

