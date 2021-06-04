'Mesmerising': Artist Uses Tree Barks, Flowers And Leaves To Create Eco-friendly Artwork

A nature enthusiast hailing from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has now left everybody mesmerized with his creative and artistic skills. Basant Soni, who got his first lessons in art from his father, recently created enchanting artworks using just dry-flowers, tree leaves and tree barks. Speaking to ANI later, he ironed out that he created his special eco friends artwork to save paper.

“My father taught me water painting. When we were in Kolkata, we used to receive bouquets on several occasions. That is when I started putting dry flowers to use in my artworks,” he said.

To save trees

Furthermore, he revealed that it is since 1999 that he has been creating organic pieces of artwork, each of which takes about 10-15 days. He argued that by using his sustainable and nature-friendly method, people could not only save trees but also scale down the recycling process and surface contamination.

For his art, Soni uses a myriad range of bark, which he processes on his own, to make unique canvases. He then uses differently hued flowers and leaves to create his masterpieces. According to the artist, his artwork gives a 3D effect, if viewed from a distance and lasts for years. Additionally, he has also been teaching kids to create similar artworks

"When coated with a layer of preservatives, these artworks last for years. After framing they look like any normal water or oil painting. An interesting fact is that when we view these artworks from a certain distance, they tend to give a 3-D effect," said Soni.

Image: Basantsoni/Twitter

