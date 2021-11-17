'Mesmerizing': Actress Jennifer Garner Shares Tutting Performance Of Artists'; Watch

Actress Jennifer Garner took to her social media to share a tutting performance. The clip shared on the photosharing site shows a tutting performance of artists which has mesmerised people. The video has gone viral on the internet as they perform synchronised hand movements. Netizens, amazed by the performance of artists shared their views in the comments section.

Jennifer Garner shared the clip on Instagram alongside the hashtag Tututuesday and also mentioned the artist Sadeck in the caption. The video was originally shared by Sadeck on his Instagram account and the clip has been again posted by the actress. In the video, the artists can be seen performing tutting dance. The group of artists led by artist Sadeck perform hand movements in perfect coordination. Watch the video here:

Tutting performance

Since being posted on the photosharing site, the 27-second clip has garnered more than 1.1 million views and several reactions. Netizens in awe of the performance expressed their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, “This brings so much peace!.” Another user commented, “Wow. Amazing. Beautiful.” Another individual commented, “So Awesome. Thank you for sharing, Amen.”

Last month, actor Jennifer Garner took to her social media to share a humbling yet hilarious experience of accidentally texting the wrong person while connecting with an old friend. The old friend in question was Garner's co-star Carl Lumbly from the thriller series Alias. Although her plans of catching up with an old friend did not come to fruition, however, netizens got to enjoy an entertaining interaction between a stranger and Jennifer via text. Taking to her Instagram, Garner shared the humorous interaction with a complete stranger as she tried to reconnect with an old friend. Poking fun at herself, she posted the screenshot of the text messages where she sent ''Carl -- this is Jen G. Here comes proof'' and was met with the response, ''Wrong number''.

Image: Instagram/@jennifer.garner