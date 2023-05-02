Last Updated:

Met Gala Memes Of Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry Will Crack You Up

MET gala 2023 is going to commence in a few hours. Ahead of it, here's a look at some of the celebrity outfits that led to a meme fest on social media.

What’s Viral
 
| Written By
Anjali Negi
MET gala
1/8
Image: AP

MET gala 2023 is going to commence in a few hours. Ahead of it, here's a look at all the outfits that created a memefest on the internet, starting with Priyanka Chopra's long trail trench coat look. 

MET gala
2/8
Image: AP

Kim Kardashian's all-black look drew comparisons with Harry Potter's dementors. 

MET gala
3/8
Image: AP

Katy Perry came dressed as a chandelier at Met Gala. Netizens couldn't help but compare her to maître d’ turned candleholder from Disney.

MET gala
4/8
Image: AP

Priyanka's hairstyle was the highlight of this Met look in 2019. Internet users said she looked like she was 'electrocuted'. Some even compared her with a scarecrow. 

MET gala
5/8
Image: AP

Gigi Hadid's oversized jacket also inspired memes. The look quickly trended on social media and fans compared it to silk quilted covers.

MET gala
6/8
Image: AP

Lady Gaga's dramatic dress reveal at the MET was also one of the iconic moment and mem-worthy moments. It generated several hilarious memes on social media. 

MET gala
7/8
Image: AP

Katy Perry's burger dress for the MET after party was one for the books. Internet had a good laugh over this one. 

MET gala
8/8
Image: AP

Kylie Jenner's bridal look with a baseball cap was trolled and made fun of for its mismatched combination. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Anushka Sharma birthday: 10 times actress got candid about Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma birthday: 10 times actress got candid about Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika
King Charles III coronation: Tom Cruise to Katy Perry; list of performers at concert

King Charles III coronation: Tom Cruise to Katy Perry; list of performers at concert
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com