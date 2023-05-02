Met Gala Memes Of Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry Will Crack You Up

Quick links:
MET gala 2023 is going to commence in a few hours. Ahead of it, here's a look at all the outfits that created a memefest on the internet, starting with Priyanka Chopra's long trail trench coat look.
Katy Perry came dressed as a chandelier at Met Gala. Netizens couldn't help but compare her to maître d’ turned candleholder from Disney.
Priyanka's hairstyle was the highlight of this Met look in 2019. Internet users said she looked like she was 'electrocuted'. Some even compared her with a scarecrow.
Gigi Hadid's oversized jacket also inspired memes. The look quickly trended on social media and fans compared it to silk quilted covers.
Lady Gaga's dramatic dress reveal at the MET was also one of the iconic moment and mem-worthy moments. It generated several hilarious memes on social media.
Katy Perry's burger dress for the MET after party was one for the books. Internet had a good laugh over this one.