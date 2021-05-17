Meteorologist ‘multiplies’ On TV Due To Hilarious Glitch During Coverage; Stirs Laughs

“I don’t really know what’s going on,” were the first words of the weather forecaster at Minneapolis TV station FOX 9 after she split into four different persons in one of the most hilarious TV glitches during a LIVE telecast. The TV meteorologist caused a guffaw among her viewers as her live broadcast turned into replicated images of herself, which the viewers described, appeared as though all four figures were in sync, dancing. Others described it as ‘groove,’ ‘psychedelic’, ‘dizzy tipsy experience,’ among many other things. Interestingly, TV meteorologist Jennifer McDermed had no clue about what was obviously happening.

The local Fox affiliate in Minneapolis’ St. Paul stirred laughter and humour across several residences, who were tuned into her evening coverage at the time. Although, unexpectedly a comical graphic glitch hit their screens, and McDermed kept multiplying quickly on television as she hand gestured, smiled, and talked with her confused, and intrigued audience, who took time to comprehend whether the glitch was a deliberate part of the local weather coverage. 'Oh, that is funky!’ Jennifer McDermed said in the live broadcast the moment she realized that the screen was hit with a snag. Her co-anchors, meanwhile, just laughed off at the camera. “Too many of me. I can't even handle myself, let alone 10 of me, it gives me a headache,” the Minneapolis meteorologist complained as she split into 10 persons, shortly.

Skip ahead to 5:25 and you’ll see my sister @McDermedFox9 on Jimmy Fallon Tonight! https://t.co/kCz2h1hSx5 — Mark (@Mark__McD) May 13, 2021

'Walks off the camera,' apparently not

In an abrupt attempt to go off the TV stations, McDermed decided to walk off the camera, but the last of her replica in the group lingered on the screen. The incident caused massive hilarity across the US as Jimmy Falcon aired the broadcast live on his show The Tonight Show. “Skip ahead to 5:25 and you’ll see my sister,” he joked as he shared the viral visuals on his official Twitter handle. The footage was also aired by the Good Morning America, Fox News, and CBS This Morning, as Hollywood actor George Takei requested, “Can all weather forecasts be like this from now on?”

In order to take control of the situation, McDermed also awkwardly danced to her versions as the images blurred and hazed. The clip was posted by Fox 9 on its Twitter handle, wherein a slew of comments poured in. “Now all I want is a kaleidoscope cam,” one said. “World’s funniest weather blooper,” another remarked. “Multiplying meteorological overlords,” meanwhile the third commented, making laughter emoticons.

[Image/Video Credits: Twitter/@FOX9/ Minneapolis TV station FOX 9]

