Mexico: Footbridge Collapses During Its Inauguration Ceremony; Over 20 People Fall Down

An inauguration event often celebrates the launch of a new installation or opening of a newly constructed element. One does not expect the new launch to come apart moments after the inauguration. However, this happened recently in Mexico, in an embarrassment for authorities and a painful experience for the attendees when a new bridge collapsed.

The incident has gone viral on the internet as more than 20 people fell into a ditch. In the video, one could see the boards getting separated from the chains supporting them within the span of a second.

The video opens up to show a large group of people making their way on the bridge. The bridge at first seems to hold but soon gives way sending everyone on it crashing down onto rocks, boulders as well as a nearby stream. According to local reports, people fell 10 feet down, including the mayor and the mayor's wife. The video was shared on Twitter by Adrian Slabbert. As per local news outlets, officials, including city council members, were also among the victims.

Footbridge collapse during reopening ceremony in Mexico pic.twitter.com/Kn4X554Ydk — Adrian Slabbert (@adrian_slabbert) June 9, 2022

Reason behind the terrifying collapse

Mayor José Luis Urióstegui said that before the inaugural walk across the bridge some people had been jumping on it. The leader also hinted at the presence of officials and journalists exceeding the capacity of the bridge. For unversed, the hanging bridge had recently been remodelled.

As per Guardian, Mayor José Luis Urióstegui was taken to a hospital and he had “light injuries and is out of danger”. Also, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, the governor of Morelos state, where Cuernavaca is located, said the Mayor's and journalists were among those on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

Cuernavaca, situated south of Mexico City, has for a long time been a weekend getaway for people due to its water and balmy climate. Cuernavaca has witnessed explosive growth and has largely ignored or polluted many of its waterways. The footbridge was part of a river walk, along with the city’s many streams to revive the natural attractions of the area.