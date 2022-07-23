Mexico: Thousands Of Bats Storm The Sky After Emerging From Cave; Internet Amazed

Bats are known to be the only mammals capable of a true and sustained flight. The creatures are more agile in flight than most birds, flying with their very long spread-out wings. People in various parts of the world are familiar with sightings of the bat, most of which take place at night. One also does not generally see huge groups of bats flying together. Both these facts did not go as expected in a recent video that is going viral on social media.

The video that is doing the rounds shows innumerable bats flying out from a cave. The moment was recorded by someone travelling in a car. The group of bats was captured on camera briskly flying into the sky and one might find it hard to identify whether it was a plume of black smoke or something else.

The fascinating video was reportedly shot in Mexico at the Cueva de los Murciélagos (which stands for the cave of the bats). The video was shared by a handle that goes by the username '@gunsnrosesgirl3' and the title 'Science Girl', which wrote in the caption, "Watch this endless river of bats emerging from this cave. This is Cueva de los Murciélagos in Mexico"

Watch this endless river of bats emerging from this cave



This is Cueva de los Murciélagos in Mexico pic.twitter.com/JbmbhOdgHc — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) July 22, 2022

Netizens' reactions to swarm of bats in the sky

The trending video has gained traction on social media and has garnered over 4.6 million views. There were multiple retweets and comments for the post. A user wrote, "Can you imagine the horrid insect infestation we would have without Bats". "That’s a lot of bats. Considering how wonky bats fly, there must be numerous midair collisions, and yet none seem to be falling from the sky?" read another comment. A third user spelled, "They are amazing creatures". "Spectacular! How did they all fit in there? Where are they going?" wrote a curious netizen.

Can you imagine the horrid insect infestation we would have without Bats. — Alessandro V (@EMF_7) July 22, 2022

That's a lot of bats.



Considering how wonky bats fly, there must be numerous midair collisions and yet none seem to be falling from the sky? — Nick (@Speeddog830) July 22, 2022