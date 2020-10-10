Michael Jordan Sketch Created By Artist Keegan Hall Leaves Netizens Baffled; WATCH

An artist named Keegan Hall created a magical sketch of the basketball legend Michael Jordan and it has left the netizens awestruck. Hall took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a fast forward time-lapse video showing the entire process of the sketch. Impressed by his talent, netizens are calling it unreal and are hailing his ‘God-given talent!!’.

Magical sketch

Uploaded on October 8, the 5 minutes long video begins with Hall showing the original image that he aims at sketching. As the video progresses, we see him start drawing on an empty canvas. At first, he sketches the player throwing the ball, then he further sketches the audience sitting at the back. Towards the end, when he completes his sketching, he has inserted panning shots of the sketch. The hand-drawn sketch looks exactly similar to the captured image. According to the caption of the video, Hall has named his precious piece as ‘Taking Flight’. In the caption, he wrote, “This is the longest video that I've ever made. Wanted to include a few different angles as well as a couple "in real-time" clips so you can see how slow I draw!”.

The video has managed to gather 37,942 views. Stunned by his talent, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Next level of talent".

In a separate incident, a young Filipino artist paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on October 2, by creating a portrait of the Father of India on a large fern leaf. Ryan Managaysay transformed the fern leaf into a leaf portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. The video of the artist making the leaf portrait was shared by the Indian embassy in the Philippines.

(Image Credits: Instagram/Keegan.Hall)

