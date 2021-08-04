Michigan: A Man Saves 7 Babies Of Dead Turtle By Performing C-section, Netizens Hail Him

In a heartwarming incident, a Michigan scientist, who had met an ill-fated mama turtle, probably died in a road accident, has saved its babies by performing a C-section. A C-section is a surgical procedure used to deliver a baby, often performed because normal delivery would put the baby or mother at risk. According to the scientist, Eric C Martens, who took to narrate the story of the ill-fated mama turtle on Twitter, says he came across a turtle on the road while he was on his way back home from work in early June this year.

The man, whose profile reads, "Gut microbiome scientist," brought the turtle home after realising that she was pregnant. As she already died in a road accident, the scientist had to perform C-section in order to save the babies. He realised that the mama turtle had seven eggs inside, which he retrieved, placed in a substrate and started incubating. "This story starts sad but has a happy ending: In early June I got out of my car coming home from work to help a turtle cross the road in our neighbourhood, only to find that a careless driver had already hit and killed her. Figuring she was searching for a place to lay eggs," said the scientist on the microblogging site.

He predicted that the mama turtle left her usual habitat in order to save her babies from a massive storm that had come the same night he brought the turtle home. "While I was getting the eggs out, a massive storm came through, undoubtedly what motivated her to leave the water that night," said Martens. Sharing the good news, the scientist again took to the microblogging site to share the glimpse of the babies coming out of the shell that he had incubated two months ago. "They'll get a few days to get to full strength and maybe a meal or two before going back into the same pond their mom came from," wrote the "dad" of the little babies.

Meanwhile, the netizens were amazed to see how a man saved the lives of seven unborn babies and the story has now gone viral on the social media platform. "Thank you for trying to help her and taking care of them," read the comment of a Twitter user.

"How fortunate that you were the one who found her. Crossing our paws that the babies thrive," read the comment of the second user. "Awesome story. Made my day," wrote the third user. "I wish I had your expertise -- I keep seeing turtles that have been run over on the road to my cottage and I'm sure they were females heading off to lay eggs. Good for you for saving those tiny lives!" read the fourth comment.

