Michigan Teacher's Dance With Students On Michael Jackson's Iconic 'Thriller' Goes Viral

A video featuring a Michigan Teacher performing a dance along with her students in the school hallway to the song, Thriller, by Michael Jackson has recently gone viral. The video features the teacher taking the lead while students follow her into the hallway in pursuit and commence the dance as the music starts to play. The video was filmed in 2019 and had several waves of virality, this time after being shared by Rex Chapman on Twitter.

Ever since Chapman shared this video, the video has gone viral once again. The video shared on his Twitter handle has received over 2 million views. The group of students who performed the 'Thriller dance' in the hallway learnt it from the Michigan teacher, Jennifer Hawkins, who teaches dance to kindergarteners through eighth-graders at Birney School in Southfield, Michigan.

More about the Thriller dance video

Michael Jackson's iconic music video for his song Thriller came out in 1983. The dance choreography in the original video was by Michael Jackson and the late Micheal Peters and is nearly four decades old. However, despite being that old, the choreography has held up remarkably well through the years; and the dance moves performed by the teenagers look pretty fresh.

While Jackson's music video originally released on VCR, the song was eventually uploaded to Youtube via his official channel in 2009. Even if viewers aren't part of the generation that watched the iconic video on their VCR players, rewinding it every time, the joy on the faces of the kids performing it in school with their dedicated teacher is surely impressive, if nothing else.

The iconic performance by high school kids to the Thriller dance video will definitely have tugged on the heartstrings of the generation that was around for VCR players. The stellar performance definitely shows the power of dance, the power of art, and the power of a great teacher. Michigan teacher, Jennifer Hawkins has definitely set a high standard for teachers who try fun new activities for their students, even setting a higher standard for fun itself. Here's a more HD version for fans who want to watch the viral video -

