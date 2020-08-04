MiG-23 Aircraft Installed At AMU Campus Listed For Sale On OLX; Proctor Reveals Truth

On August 3, an Indian Air Force’s (IAF) retired Kargil war aircraft MiG-23 (Mikoyan-Gurevich) stationed at Aligarh Muslim University was listed on OLX for sale at Rs 9.99 crore. The aircraft was gifted to AMU by the IAF in 2009. However, the AMU authorities called the advertisement on the sale-purchase portal as a “hoax”. AMU proctor said that the ad was an attempt to defame the university, as per a news agency report.

"The post on OLX about the sale of aircraft installed in the campus is wrong. The university has not taken any step to auction or sell it. We are looking into the matter. It’s an attempt to defame the university," ANI quoted varsity proctor Mohd Wasim Ali as saying.

Wasim said that a probe has been ordered to catch hold of those involved in the act. He, however, indicated that the students on campus most likely were not involved. Soon as the update circulated on the social media about the advertisement, the post was deleted from OLX. Decommissioned on March 6, 2009, the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23BN aircraft was inducted in the Indian Airforce on January 24, 1981, according to reports. In 1999, the soviet fighter plane was deployed for airstrikes in Kargil war.

Read: Not Just Rafale, Another Much Bigger IAF Plane Also Sets Suresh Raina's Pulse Racing

Read: Defended Rafale Deal As Did Not Want It Go The Bofors Way: Former IAF Chief B S Dhanoa

Image description read "Best Fighter Plane"

The picture listed on the OLX ad for the fighter plane was that of the AMU campus where the aircraft was installed. Along with the price listing, the image had a three-word description, “best fighter plane.” According to ANI, the proctor said that while an investigation was ongoing to identify the culprits who wanted to malign the reputation of the institution, those held accountable will face legal charges for their actions.

Read: IAF Shares Pictures Of Rafale Jets Enroute India, Thanks French Air Force For Support

Read: 'Golden Arrows Reach Home': IAF Chief Bhadauria Welcomes Fiery Rafale Jets At Ambala Base

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.