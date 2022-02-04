Mike Amoia Sets Guinness World Record For 864 Insect Tattoos But Is 'afraid Of Bugs'

Amounting to a rare sight, an American entrepreneur, who holds the Guinness World Records for the most number of insect tattoos, Mike Amoia, admitted he is 'afraid of bugs'. Contradicting the popular opinion on his repute, as he sports approximately 864 tattoos of bugs and insects, the US-based producer and businessman said the reason he got inked was the fright of bugs.

While his artwork showcases beetles, ants, earwigs and moths, the Guinness World Records' authorities did not note the non-insects such as spiders, millipedes, scorpions, etc inked on Mike Amoia's body.

"Worth noting that non-insects (spiders, millipedes, scorpions etc.) were not counted towards the final record total of 864," they said.

While Amoia believes that his tattoos have dark meaning with a 'more positive message', he confided with Records that he dreads the tiny creatures.

"A lot of people think I like bugs – actually it’s the complete opposite. I’m afraid of bugs, I hate bugs. But is has multiple meanings, that’s why I put them all over my body," Mike Amoia explained to the Guinness World Records authorities.

Guinness World Records mentioned that his first tattoo was that of an ant which he got on his right forearm when he was 21 years old. "The first one I got was a red queen ant. She got pregnant and that’s where it all spawned," he told the Records.

Mike Amoia's tattoos explained by Guinness World Records:

Some of his tattoos include:

A 13-inch moth across his throat and chest

89 ants on his left forearm and another 36 from his forearm to his bicep

23 red ants on his right posterior calf

A 2.5-inch beetle over his right eye

A 2.5-inch earwig behind his right ear

He also has other creepy crawlies tattooed on his body, including spiders and two massive millipedes. These don't count towards the record total, however, as they are not technically insects - spiders are arachnids and millipedes are myriapods, the Guinness World Records stated.

The music producer concurred with the opinion that his artwork all through his body makes plenty of heads turn, however, he mentioned that he aims to change the opinions of people in how they perceive their fear towards anything.

"Hopefully I can open up some people's minds so they can realize, you know, there are a few ways to look at things and don’t judge a book by its cover, I guess," Guinness World Records quoted him as saying.

Image: Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords