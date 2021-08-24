Last Updated:

Milk Crate Challenge Floods Internet: As Netizens Share Hilarious Posts, Here's What It Is

The failed attempts of the Milk Crate Challenge were a huge hit on Twitter, inspiring a slew of memes that went viral. Just check some of the amusing posts.

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Milk Crate Challenge

Image Credit: Twitter


Each day we witness crazy obsession for various trends in several social media platforms; the Milk Crate Challenge is one of them. It is the newest social media craze that has people hooked to their phones. Arranging multiple milk crates like a stair structure and people attempting to climb to the top is currently making headlines. The challenge includes staking empty milk crates in an up-and-down staircase pattern where maximum crates are placed in the middle. To complete the stunt, one must begin by ascending from the first crate and then descending while balancing the crates. People have been posting their attempts for social media, which is sweeping the internet.  

Although that appears to be an easy task, this has proven to be a difficult one. While attempting to succeed in the stunt, several people have fallen from the milk crates and couldn't reach the top. Yet, on the other hand, these failed attempts were a huge hit on Twitter, inspiring a slew of memes that went viral.  The falling of crates clearly resembles the house of cards. It rattles quickly and falls all of a sudden.    

Let’s check some hilarious posts: 

One of the users has tweeted, “This milk crate challenge seems like the perfect time to come back to the conversation on universal healthcare.” 

Well, it is quite visible about the condition of the participants who unfortunately failed due to falling miserably from the crates. Many individuals all around social media expressed their concerns about the potential for harm of the challenge. Several memes have been created and were posted by the users on Twitter.

READ | Masaba Gupta joins the Elf on The Shelf viral meme trend with "Masala on Masaba"

Let’s check some more Milk Crate Challenge memes:

Some Successful Milk Crate Challenge

Apart from all the failing videos we have seen so far, few people aced this challenge like a pro. There is a video of a girl who completed this challenge while wearing a pair of heels; balancing on the empty crate is itself a challenge, and she has taken it to another level. Let's witness some of the victories. 

READ | Bernie Sanders in 'Badhaai Ho' family as Gajrao Rao joins viral meme bandwagon

Yet, recently another video has resurfaced, posted on Sunday by a multimedia production company Sir Veillance Studios, on Twitter, showing that a man is participating in the Milk Crate Challenge. It is seen that the man is attempting to climb and descend the crate staircase while allegedly rolling a cannabis joint without falling. This particular video received more than 5 million views. 

READ | Rubina Dilaik asks 'What is Pawri?' as buddy Srishty Rode films viral meme with her

Image Credit: Twitter

READ | Dua Lipa explains how her viral meme pushed her to prove herself
READ | Watch: Video of 'Milk Crate Challenge' of a man garners over 5 million views

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND