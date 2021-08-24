Milk Crate Challenge Floods Internet: As Netizens Share Hilarious Posts, Here's What It Is

Each day we witness crazy obsession for various trends in several social media platforms; the Milk Crate Challenge is one of them. It is the newest social media craze that has people hooked to their phones. Arranging multiple milk crates like a stair structure and people attempting to climb to the top is currently making headlines. The challenge includes staking empty milk crates in an up-and-down staircase pattern where maximum crates are placed in the middle. To complete the stunt, one must begin by ascending from the first crate and then descending while balancing the crates. People have been posting their attempts for social media, which is sweeping the internet.

Although that appears to be an easy task, this has proven to be a difficult one. While attempting to succeed in the stunt, several people have fallen from the milk crates and couldn't reach the top. Yet, on the other hand, these failed attempts were a huge hit on Twitter, inspiring a slew of memes that went viral. The falling of crates clearly resembles the house of cards. It rattles quickly and falls all of a sudden.

Let’s check some hilarious posts:

I felt that pic.twitter.com/h4Hz58vPQx — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 22, 2021

My man almost had it pic.twitter.com/aWP1uTebGw — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 23, 2021

2021 will be defined by the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/DQjTrVEQbh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 23, 2021

This is by far the WORST milk crate challenge fall I’ve seen by far 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2FcdyLovL7 — HIM (@_khannnnn) August 21, 2021

Milk crate challenge in the hood 😂😂😂 check my shit out 😂😂😂😂 YouTube channel smoovjames pic.twitter.com/D1RcSZ0WH9 — smoovjames (@zarion_5) August 20, 2021

One of the users has tweeted, “This milk crate challenge seems like the perfect time to come back to the conversation on universal healthcare.”

Well, it is quite visible about the condition of the participants who unfortunately failed due to falling miserably from the crates. Many individuals all around social media expressed their concerns about the potential for harm of the challenge. Several memes have been created and were posted by the users on Twitter.

Let’s check some more Milk Crate Challenge memes:

Everyone after doing the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/gyE7l70CBL — Nick (@nicknitely) August 22, 2021

Them insurance companies watching y’all do the milk crate challenge like- pic.twitter.com/cOcVxLTSde — Dolla Bill Nephew (@trez_Legit) August 21, 2021

Healthcare professionals when they gotta deal with COVID patients and the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/vaKEck3X0a — MALCOLM (@Malcolm_Xtasy) August 21, 2021

The whole hood after doing the milk crate Challenge pic.twitter.com/0C5gqlHtjt — Rap Game Forrest Gump 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) August 21, 2021

The hood when they bored in them wheelchairs 😂 pic.twitter.com/b0KOwxpfT7 — Cole Trickle (@KURTspeeds) August 22, 2021

People after the milk crate challenge #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/9JUAfLa6gT — Pryce Jones (@OfficialPryce) August 21, 2021

Some Successful Milk Crate Challenge

Apart from all the failing videos we have seen so far, few people aced this challenge like a pro. There is a video of a girl who completed this challenge while wearing a pair of heels; balancing on the empty crate is itself a challenge, and she has taken it to another level. Let's witness some of the victories.

Sis did the milk crate challenge in high heels….she won! pic.twitter.com/OEDWw3DeXA — Sugared momma ✨✨✨ (@Iamcoco78) August 23, 2021

Aye y’all! Somebody won the milk crate challenge! Whole hood bet on Tee. Tee got paid ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6OMOyrGyQv — 0-41 (@runtelldatbish) August 18, 2021

Yet, recently another video has resurfaced, posted on Sunday by a multimedia production company Sir Veillance Studios, on Twitter, showing that a man is participating in the Milk Crate Challenge. It is seen that the man is attempting to climb and descend the crate staircase while allegedly rolling a cannabis joint without falling. This particular video received more than 5 million views.

A man by the name of White Mike has set a new world record, being the 1st person to complete the Milk Crate Challenge while rolling a blunt🤯🥇 pic.twitter.com/V4RdzAWRhd — Official Milk Crate Challenge News Source🥛 (@SirVstudios) August 21, 2021

Image Credit: Twitter