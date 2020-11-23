'Mind-Boggling' Video Shows Woman Holding 'head' On Plate, Netizen Says 'I’m Confused'

While the trend of baking bizarre cakes has been in for some time, this particular head cake has taken it a step ahead. Shared on Instagram by Sideseftcakes, the less than a minute clip shows a woman standing with a plate. However, as the clip proceeds, she could be seen moving the plate sideward to reveal an unexpected twist.

Head or cake?

At first glance, the woman could be seen holding a plate. A few seconds further, she removes the plate from in front of her and reveals that what people perceived to be her head was nothing more than a cake. She then shows her actual head and cuts the ‘head cake’ to shows which is real and which is not.

'I thought it was helmet cake'

Since posted, the clip has garnered over 98 thousand views along with stunning comments from netizens. While some couldn’t believe their eyes after watching the video, others lauded the incredibly real cake. “When I looked at first, I thought it was make up or something,” wrote one “The more I’m looking, the more I’m getting amazed,” added another. Meanwhile, another joked, "When ‘I’ll give you a piece of my mind’ becomes real." "I loved watching you on TV .. ps. This one's amazing," read another comment.

A mother-daughter duo's realistic cakes from the kidney to Rubik's cube, have taken the internet by storm. As the Valentine's Day is just around the corner, the duo also baked a heart-shaped cake to math-up the occasion, however, it looked like the real human heart. While most netizens were seen sharing the images of the cakes because they looked 'creepy' but some were also seen appreciating their baking skills and the details on the cake.

According to the Facebook page, the home bakery is located in Texas, and the images of their 'baking masterpieces' have travelled to various social media platforms. They have also claimed that the cakes are hand sculpted and recipes are also made from scratch. The page already has thousands of likes and the duo also posts short time-lapse videos of them giving final touches to the cake. They bake only based on orders and have also mentioned that certain cakes take several days.

