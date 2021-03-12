Minneapolis Bowling Alley's 'incredible' Shot From Drone Goes Viral; Netizens Impressed

This week, a camera-equipped drone swooping into Minneapolis' Bryant-Lake Bowl, getting into the nooks and crannies of the bowling alley machines and darting around, and through the legs of masked bowlers blew netizens' mind. The video was shared by a 25-year-old cinematographer Jay Christensen on Wednesday. Interestingly, not only netizens but it even received a token of appreciation from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who wrote that he wants to hire the creators of the amazing video.

Drone's viral video

Interestingly, the video started with an impression that the drone is standard as it gave a bird’s-eye view of a building. As the video progressed further, it took the viewer on a tour of the bowling alley. “Right up our alley,” said the caption shared alongside the clip.

So far, the one-minute-twenty-eight-seconds-long video has managed to garner more than 150k views; and is still counting. While a section of Twitterati found it "amazing", another section of netizens went gaga over the precision of it. "Incredible", was a common sight in the comments section of the video post.

While a Twitter user wrote, "Truly a masterpiece" another asserted, "It’s artistically and technically stunning". Meanwhile, director Lee Unkrich, who has helmed films like Coco and Toy Story 3, tweeted, “This is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen. Jaw on the floor.” A Twitter user registered their response in a GIF that read, "And the Oscars goes to". On the other hand, a section of commentators was asking about the setup, camera and drone.

Behind the Minneapolis bowling alley video

Interestingly, StarTribune reached out to the creator of the video cinematographer Jay Christensen to give a peek into the behind-the-scenes story of it. While talking to the publication, Jay said that they were just having fun staging the short film at the bowling alley on March 2. He further shared that he approached the bowling alley's owner, Erica Gilbert, and explained his idea to show the uniqueness of her venue. She agreed to let him film after hours.

