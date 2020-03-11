'Miracle': Brisbane Plumbers Rescue Two-day-old Puppy From Drain; Watch

A two-day-puppy miraculously survived being stuck in a bathroom drainpipe for over an hour before being rescued by the Brisbane Plumbers. According to international media reports, the Brisbane plumbers were called after the puppy fell down a drain in a bathroom and became stuck in the pipe. The plumbers took to Instagram to give details on how the group got together to save the puppy.

In the caption, the plumbers said that they initially thought that the call was a prank, but soon they realised the severity of the incident. The plumbers used a camera to locate the puppy and to make sure that he wasn't injured when they cut away the pipe. In the video, one can see that the puppy's eyes have yet to open and one can also hear him crying out for help.

'Miracle'

The plumbers wrote, “It is nothing short of a miracle that it has survived being stuck down the drain for over 60mins. We were able to use our CCTV camera to locate the puppy in the drain so we knew where to cut and not cause any harm”.

In another video, one can see the plumbers shaking the pipe to get the puppy out. The caption read, “We were unable to pull it out by its feet so we had shake the pipe in a downward action in order for it to slide out. It was pretty amazing that this little fella lasted over an hour in the drain and still managed to survive”.

As the puppy is safe now, several internet users also praised the plumbers. One user wrote, “Awesome work, mate. Not going to forget that job for a while”. Another Instagram user wrote, “This is an exceptional skills job thanks for saving a life brother”. “Omg poor thing! Break my heart seeing that. But glad u saved it!”.

