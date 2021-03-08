'Miracles Do Happen': Cat Missing From New Jersey Found In Pittsburgh After Four Years

Nova, a cat that went missing from its home in New Jersey has finally reunited with its owners. The Pittsburgh animal shelter Animal Friends which helped track Nova's family has shared the story on its Facebook account. Since being shared, the post has caught netizens' attention and has also accumulated tons of comments.

Nova reunited with its human family

The first few lines of the post read, "After going missing from her home in New Jersey more than four years ago, Nova and her owner were reunited at Animal Friends this afternoon." In the post, Animal Shelter has written the whole reunion story of Nova and its human family reunion. The cat Nova was originally lost in New Jersey as a young cat, just before Christmas in 2016. She had slipped out of the apartment one morning and it was never seen again. The family had made every effort to find the cat but they were not able to track the cat.

Nova had reached the door of Diane, who volunteers at Animal Friends and she took care of it as a stray. She then brought Nova to Animal Friends so that they could scan it for a microchip. The team in Animal Friends located the microchip and were able to contact its owner who then travelled from Massachusetts to pick it up. Nova has now reunited with the family and its kitty sibling who missed Nova dearly. Take a look at the picture.

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Amazing! So glad they were reunited." Another user wrote, "This is an incredible story. So happy she has found her way home." Another person commented, "This is such an amazing story." Another individual wrote, "Such a beautiful kitty, and so happy Nova is back with her family."

