Miss Sri Lanka After-party In New York Ends In Utter Chaos As Huge Brawl Breaks Out; WATCH

The first-ever Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant was held in New York's Staten Island to raise funds for Sri Lanka’s national cancer hospital. However, the event did not go as planned with a massive fight being witnessed at the event. A video is doing rounds on social media where both men and women could be seen coming to blows. As per a video shared by South China Morning Post, there was no confirmation about what led to the clash. The event was attended by more than 300 guests last Friday.

Miss Sri Lanka New York after party. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️👊🤛 pic.twitter.com/VIG09wgSPx — Under The Coconut Tree (@Toddy_Lad) October 23, 2022

As per reports, multiple arrests were made in connection with the incident. At the beauty pageant held to generate money for the nation's national cancer hospital, which is struggling with equipment and pharmaceutical shortages amid a terrible economic crisis, Angelia Gunasekara was named Miss Sri Lanka New York.

Sujani Fernando said in a conversation with New York Post that none of the 14 contestants was involved in a fight. She said, "Sri Lankans are good people. It's just a fight - fights happen, and kids fight. That happens in any culture, and any nationality, it doesn't have to be Sri Lankans. We're not that type of people."

Netizens express disappointment as Sri Lankan pageant turns violent

Netizens took to the Twitter handle and dropped several reactions, condemning the brawl at the beauty pageant. A Twitter user wrote, "Wow ! Miss Sri Lanka Pageant has wrestling also as part of the tournament."

Wow ! Miss Sri Lanka Pageant has wrestling also as part of the tournament 😜😅😂 — Ravi R Saigal (@RaviRSaigal1) October 26, 2022

A netizen also wrote, "There is no point in giving away Beauty pageant Crowns to the people who are only having the Outside beauty. The reality is they fight like animals just for a Piece of Metal and fame. Real beauty is found in a person who has a pure heart & HUMANITY. #SriLanka."