Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made history when she returned the Miss Universe crown to India after a long hiatus of 21-years. She caught the attention of the entire world when she won the Miss Universe Title in 2021 resulting in her getting millions of fans all around the world. In 2021, Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe in the 70th edition of the pageant. She recently returned to India and was enthusiastically welcomed at the Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi. Sandhu and afterward paid a visit to Mumbai's Fountain of Joy, but it was her patriotic feelings that drew the most attention and made supporters even happier.

She recently re-captured the attention of her fans and the media with a video that has now gone viral and become popular on social media. In the video, Harnaz Sandhu is seen becoming tearful after hearing the song Teri Mitti from the 2019 film Kesari. Harnaaz is seen seated in a chair with a sign that reads 'Welcome Home Sherney' while wearing her Miss Universe crown. Harnaaz falls down in tears and hides behind the board, her heart wailing later in the video while the music plays in the orange background. Her coworkers grabbed her and attempted to calm her down.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account Viral Bhayani with a caption, “Harnaz Sandhu gets emotional when the song Terri Mitti is played in the background.”

The viral video gets massive views

Within hours after its release, the video had approximately 200,000 views and over 16,000 likes. Fans are praising Miss Universe and describing her as a real patriot. Many supporters have also expressed their gratitude to India for representing the country so well on an international stage. "As an Indian," one fan wrote, "Thank you very much for standing up for India." "We are proud of you," remarked another.

'I don't want to be a regular actress,' says Harnaaz

For the uninitiated, Harnaaz returned to Mumbai's Fountain of Pleasure a few days ago and was greeted with an elaborate royal welcome as she rode in on a chariot. Recently in an interview with ANI, Harnaaz also discussed her Bollywood ambitions, saying, "I hope to see myself there because that has always been my desire, but I don't want to be a regular actress." I want to be a powerful actress who casts strong female roles that challenge prejudices about who women are and what they can accomplish."