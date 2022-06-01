Last Updated:

'Missed By 11 Marks': UPSC Aspirant's Story Of 6 Failed Attempts Leaves Internet Inspired

The viral post was shared by a UPSC aspirant Rajat Sambyal while sharing the post it was his 6th attempt in the UPSC but he could not make it.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
UPSC

Image: Twitter/@rajatsambyal_


No denying that strong determination can lead anywhere but sometimes it's also luck that plays the main role as well. Sometimes you can win over anything but if your luck is not in your favor then you might end up losing the greatest zeals. As of now, the tweet of a UPSC aspirant who could not qualify has gone viral after the results of the Civil Services exams were declared on May 30.

The viral post was shared by a UPSC aspirant Rajat Sambyal and while sharing it he mentioned it was his 6th attempt in the UPSC but he could not make it because of his low score in the interview. He also posted a photo of his mark sheet and said he missed it by 11 marks. "10 years of hard work ended in ashes... 'And I still rise'," he wrote.

Moreover, he mentioned that out of the six attempts so far, he failed prelims 3 times and could not pass the mains twice. "In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to a low score in the interview. Missed by 11 marks," he tweeted. As the post went viral many social media users related his story with theirs. 

READ | Ram Charan's fan walks 264 km to meet and gift him a portrait made of rice; Pics go viral

'What dedication': Netizens react 

The post has prompted around 35K likes accompanied by several retweets and comments. The post has prompted many to express their views. "What a dedication. We can't blame anyone but we can appreciate your consistency, Hardwork, and focus on your goal for at least 10 years in other positive scenarios lots of youth learn your approach attitude", a user wrote, The second user wrote spelled, "Still u Rise !! That's the spirit. It definitely feels bad when u don't get the desired result after putting in so much effort and time. But what matters more is your learning. Throughout this journey, u would have learned a lot and ur personality would have changed altogether". The third user expressed, "This experience is in itself extremely valuable. The grit and determination should remain constant. However cliche but I have always believed in the journey and not the destination. See you in 10 years. Congrats on your stupendous efforts and wishes for a great future."

READ | Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson jet off to London for romantic holiday; pics go viral

Image: Twitter/@rajatsambyal_

READ | ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Euphoria’ fans ecstatic as pics of Simone Ashley & Jacob Elordi go viral
READ | KK Passes Away: Late singer's last post on Kolkata concert goes viral, fans pay tribute
READ | Man sleeps while 2 giant pythons crawl over his head, viral video leaves netizens scared

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: UPSC, Rajat Sambyal, Viral news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND