A pre-fight conference in Russia almost became stage for an ugly brawl leaving the viewers stunned. The event transpired after a fighter got up to welcome his contender by presenting a bunch of flowers and then he unexpectedly kicked the latter in the face. A video featuring the incident, which happened during an event named Arena Fighting, is currently doing rounds on the internet, and the heated moment between both the fighters are garnering mixed reactions among netizens.

Notably, the pre-fight conference in Moscow for a notorious Russian promotion event turned into chaos after the unexpected and unprovoked attack from the fighter. The competition, Arena Fighting, is believed to stage brawls between fighters prior to entering the ring, only for piquing the interest among viewers. During the aforementoined incident, the fighter got up from his seat to present the flowers to his opponent and then kicked him in the face without any reason. The situation then became so tense that the security staff rushed towards the stage to separate the two fighters from causing physical harm to each other. However, once the brawl was settled, the fighter who received the kick, restarted the brawl and the two were yet again seperated by the staff.

Russia's MMA holds 'Arena Fight' before entering stage fights

Notably, such infamous MMA tournaments in Russia are known for such ugly brawls happening often amongst fighters. Apart from this, the competition encourages a fighter to fight his competitor outside the ring in real confrontations. A similar incident took place in previous bouts where a 75-year-old senior citizen and his grandson fought with a female fighter, as per local media reports. Fighters in the promotion event are encouraged to engage in such fights before the actual bouts commences, with numerous examples of such on-stage violence being circulated through videos. Meawhile, the aforementioned video, which was shared on Twitter, has garnered mixed reactions among netizens with many likening it to the ongoing Ukraine war. One user wrote, "So anyway, things are going great in Russia".

There are more such incidents where bouts are carried out in a bid to garner traction among the audience. Here, for sake of entertainment, women are pitted against men, featherweights are put over heavyweights, and in certain cases, one single fighter will challenge two opponents. This as well often leads to physical fights among the fighters.

