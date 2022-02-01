In a bizarre incident, an old video from a fashion runway show is making rounds on the internet where the model is seen whacking the audience during her walk. The video was recently shared by designer Christian Cowan attracting a range of reactions from netizens who appeared bewildered with the unusual fashion show.

Taking to his Instagram, popular fashion designer Christian Cowan shared the old video where the model, Theodora Quinlivan, can be seen smacking one of the audience members with the coat during her walk. The video shows the model continuing with her fierce walk as onlookers take a video of the bizarre incident. Cowan shared the video with the caption, ''In a world of Karen’s, be a Teddy 👠 @teddy_quinlivan (sic)'' Take a look at the video:

Netizens' react to viral video

Netizens appeared rather amused by the entire strange fashion runway episode as the comment section was filled with people calling it outrageously hilarious. One netizen believed the incident put a reset button to fashion as they wrote, ''Her hitting me with that jacket was a full fashion reset! (sic)'' Supermodel Tyra Banks could not hide her amazement as she commented, ''A whole bother level. Dayummmm! (sic)''

Another netizen wrote, ''Yassss hit them with couture (sic)'' while a second commented, ''Hope that coat she's draggn Is a Throwaway because her dragging it is giving me Anxiety (sic)''.

A few believed that the model made the runway interesting and unique. ''Just leaving this here in case you need a unique model with a strong walk for fashion week (sic),'' a netizen wrote. It is still unclear why the model decided to smack the audience member in the middle of her runway.

(Image: @christiancowan/Instagram)