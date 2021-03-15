Model Undergoes Surgery To Reduce Forehead Size By 3 Centimeters, See Before & After Pics

A 26-year old model Camilla Coleman Brooks who was not comfortable with her forehead has undergone surgery to reduce the size of her forehead. As per reports, she spent $6,958 for the operation which reduced her forehead by three centimeters. She has undergone surgery in February which involved moving her hairline to reduce the forehead size.

Camilla Coleman Brooks in the video shared on Instagram said that she had spent 10 years trying to hide her forehead which was 8.5 centimeter in size. She then decided to go for a reduction surgery that is known to change the hairline position of a person. But after undergoing the surgery, it has come down to 5.5 centimetres. She has shared before and after pictures of herself with the users on an Instagram reel.

As per reports, she has paid $6,958 for reducing her forehead size in surgery at Zeeba Clinic in Ohio. She said that during her younger days she used to feel about how big her forehead looked. Soon, she started hiding it by wearing a hat or having a fringe hairstyle. She had a bandage over her forehead after the surgery and was very excited to see her look.

"When I was younger I would always style my hair and notice how big it looked. For the last few years, I've hidden it under a fringe or a hat. I am so happy with the results now that I've had the surgery."

"I didn't need the procedure to make me happy, but I love how I now look,"

Sharing her post-surgery experience, she said that she had to wear a bandage and was unable to see her eyebrows but now she is fine. She added that the procedure did not make her happy but she loves her look now. The before and after a video has got her more than 78,000 likes and accumulated comments from netizens.



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.