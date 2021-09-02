Model Wearing Bridal Lehenga Trips And Falls On The Ramp, Video Goes Viral: Watch

It's extremely difficult to have control over wedding outfits and brides carry themselves on their wedding days through these dresses as they need extra care. Doing a ramp walk with these outfits sounds like an even bigger challenge and that challenge was shown in this viral video where a model is seen tripping in the heaviest bridal attire in a fashion event.

The video was shared by ATUL CHAUHAN ACADEMY, with the caption - "Bridal competition." Several women can be seen in the clip dressed up as brides and strolling down the ramp in a voluminous gown with loads of makeup and gleaming jewellery. As the video progresses, each woman shows off her lehenga one by one. One model slipped horribly while walking in the middle of the performance, which was otherwise functioning nicely. She even tugged the dupatta of another model walking in front of her during the fall.

The model who tripped also reacted to the video

The video has received over 18 thousand views and a number of comments on Instagram. The model who tripped, Rafiya Ansari also commented on the video by writing, "Right ... oh shit this was me .. aage wale ke dupatte se this got happened. There was no proper arrangements for all the models to walk . The floor was too inconvenient as everyone was in a row with less space to walk."

One Instagram user wrote, "Ooouuccchh! I got scared for a while.." The second person commented, "I feel so bad for the girl in the front."

Another comment read, "Aese pehle wale bridal contest me bhi hua tha . Aur ab bhi yahi hua hai"

The model who walked on garbage

Another model recently went viral on the Internet but for a very different reason. In the state of Jharkhand, a young model cat-walked across mountains of rotting waste to call the government's attention to the major health and environmental risks. Surabhi, the former "Miss Jharkhand," cat-walked on garbage for about 30 minutes, putting her own life in danger. As she cat-walked on the debris containing used plastic bottles, sanitary pads, wrappers, and polythene bags, she developed significant skin infections on her feet.

Image- @atulchauhan_makeoversacademy/Instagram